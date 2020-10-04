site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Joe Looney: Gets hurt Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Looney went to the locker room after suffering a right leg injury in Sunday's game against the Browns, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Although Looney walked off the field under his own power, the veteran left the games straight to the locker room. With Looney out, rookie Tyler Biadasz took over as the team's starting center.
