Cowboys' Joe Looney: Leaves game Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Looney (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It's unclear how Looney suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game late in the first quarter. With Lonney sidelined, look for Tyler Biadasz to take over as the team's starting center.
