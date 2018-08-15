Cowboys' Joe Looney: Piecing together strong camp
Looney (wrist) has compiled a strong camp, the Cowboys' official site reports.
Looney is slated to serve as the top backup for the Cowboys on the interior and it sounds as though he would be ready to step in when necessary. He has apparently fully recovered from offseason wrist surgery and should be full-go for Week 1.
