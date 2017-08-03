Looney (back) is healthy and only receiving reps at center, Bryan Broaddus of the Cowboys' team website reports.

Looney has likely been practicing at center because the coaches are comfortable with how he performs there. Being back on the field practicing now means he will be healthy for Week 1, granted there are no further ailments.

