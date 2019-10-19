Play

Looney (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Looney was unable to practice this week but apparently still has a shot to suit up Sunday. If he's able to do so, the 29-year-old will return to a reserve role backing up Travis Frederick.

