Cowboys' Joe Looney: Rejoins Cowboys
The Cowboys signed Looney (wrist) to a two-year contract Monday.
Looney served as a depth interior offensive lineman for the Cowboys last season and underwent wrist surgery in January. The 27-year-old could have a similar role for Dallas in 2018, but the departure of starting left guard Jonathan Cooper to the 49ers could result in some shuffling on the Cowboys' offensive line.
More News
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...