The Cowboys signed Looney (wrist) to a two-year contract Monday.

Looney served as a depth interior offensive lineman for the Cowboys last season and underwent wrist surgery in January. The 27-year-old could have a similar role for Dallas in 2018, but the departure of starting left guard Jonathan Cooper to the 49ers could result in some shuffling on the Cowboys' offensive line.

