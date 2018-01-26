Play

Looney underwent surgery on his fractured left wrist this offseason, Mickey Spagnola of the Cowboys' official site reports.

It isn't clear when Looney originally fractured his wrist. While he's expected to fully recover from the injury, it remains to be seen whether his rehabilitation will impact his ability to land a contract this offseason, as Looney will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year.

