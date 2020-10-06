site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cowboys-joe-looney-set-to-miss-2-to-3-weeks | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cowboys' Joe Looney: Set to miss 2-to-3 weeks
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Looney suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's loss to the Browns and is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Looney will sit out Week 5 against the Giants but could realistically return Week 6 against the Cardinals if his rehab goes welll. For the time being, Tyler Biadasz is expected to start at center.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read