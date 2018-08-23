Cowboys' Joe Looney: Stepping into starting center role
Looney will take over as the Cowboys' starting center while Travis Frederick (illness) is sidelined.
There's no timetable for Frederick's return as he deals with an auto-immune disorder, so Looney will likely have to shore up the middle of the offensive line for at least the first few games of the season. He's looked at least adequate in the role during the preseason, but with a rookie (Connor Williams) on one side of him and a potentially banged-up Zack Martin (knee) on the other, the Cowboys' interior line is looking a lot less stout than expected heading into Week 1's tilt against the Panthers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Reviewing our latest 0.5 PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features a starting lineup...
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.