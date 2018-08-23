Looney will take over as the Cowboys' starting center while Travis Frederick (illness) is sidelined.

There's no timetable for Frederick's return as he deals with an auto-immune disorder, so Looney will likely have to shore up the middle of the offensive line for at least the first few games of the season. He's looked at least adequate in the role during the preseason, but with a rookie (Connor Williams) on one side of him and a potentially banged-up Zack Martin (knee) on the other, the Cowboys' interior line is looking a lot less stout than expected heading into Week 1's tilt against the Panthers.