Looney took all the first-team reps at center during Friday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This isn't a big surprise, as Looney is the most experienced option the Cowboys have to replace Travis Frederick at center. Looney could face a challenge from a younger lineman such as Connor McGovern or Tyler Biadasz at some point, but the starting assignment for Week 1 is his to lose right now.