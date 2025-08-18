Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Milton will start Friday's preseason finale against Atlanta, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Schottenheimer said a decision between Milton and Will Grier as the top backup to Dak Prescott, who will rest for a third straight game Friday, hasn't yet been made, per Machota. The head coach also acknowledged Milton's inconsistent showing during last weekend's exhibition loss to Baltimore, in which he completed nine of 18 passes for 122 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, but said that blame is owed to the entire offense, not just the quarterback, for failing to find a rhythm. In any case, a it looks like the level of play Milton puts on tape during Friday's preseason finale will be crucial in determining his role to begin the 2025 regular season.