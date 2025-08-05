Milton (hand) was removed from joint practice Tuesday due to a right thumb injury, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Milton was off to a good start at practice against the Rams, but his time was cut short due to a thumb issue. Jerry Jones spoke with the media after practice, explaining that Milton's removal Tuesday can be viewed as precautionary ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams. The injury is not expected to threaten the quarterback's availability for the contest.