Milton did not finish Tuesday's joint practice with the Rams due to a hand injury, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Milton appeared to injure his throwing hand on an opposing defender's helmet during practice, which prompted him to be sidelined for the rest of the day while Will Grier worked with the second-team offense. It's unclear how severe Milton's hand injury is, but it does put him in jeopardy of missing more practices this week and potentially Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams.