Milton was pulled from Saturday's preseason game against the Rams due to an elbow injury, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Dak Prescott didn't play Saturday, so the Cowboys gave Milton the start. The second-year QB completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding five carries for 22 yards on the ground. Milton was eventually replaced by Will Grier in the middle of a fourth-quarter drive, and it appears an elbow injury was the reason for the switch. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the contest that Milton bruised his elbow and will get more tests, but Schottenheimer added that he expects the QB to be fine, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com.