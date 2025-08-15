Milton will likely play the majority of Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The Cowboys are still trying to get Milton ready to be Dak Prescott's top backup, whereas No. 3 QB Will Grier is more of a known quantity. Prior to leaving the preseason opener against the Rams with a minor elbow issue, Milton completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while adding 22 rushing yards on five carries.