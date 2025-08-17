Milton completed nine of 18 passes for 122 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 31-13 preseason loss to the Ravens. He added three rushes for six yards.

Milton started the game and played well into the fourth quarter as he tried to secure the backup job behind Dak Prescott. Things didn't go all that well for him, as he took a sack in the end zone for a safety on Dallas' first possession, failed to lead a scoring drive in the first half and also threw an interception on an ill-advised attempt into double coverage. Milton did display his excellent arm strength with a 49-yard pass to Jonathan Mingo, but the performance was far too mistake-prone overall.