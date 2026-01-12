Milton appeared in four games for the Cowboys in 2025, completing 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. He added 50 rushing yards on five carries and lost a fumble.

The second-year quarterback saw his most extensive action in Week 18, but Milton didn't make a single start as Dak Prescott stayed healthy for the entire season. Milton's athletic upside remains intriguing, but he's still very raw as a passer and is stuck behind the highest-paid QB in the entire NFL, giving him little fantasy appeal heading into next season other than as an insurance policy for Prescott.