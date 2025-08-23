Cowboys' Joe Milton: Produces two TDs against Falcons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milton completed 10 of 18 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown and added 33 rushing yards and a TD on four carries in Friday's 31-13 preseason win over Atlanta.
After two very shaky exhibition performances, Milton looked a little more polished Friday, producing Dallas' first points on a one-yard run in the first quarter and then ending his night with a 29-yard TD connection with Jalen Brooks in the third on a pass that required a little finesse to loft it over the defender. The Cowboys traded for Milton to be their new No. 2 quarterback behind Dak Prescott, and this showing may have done enough to reassure the team that the 2024 sixth-round pick is ready to handle the job.
