Milton (thumb) is participating in practice Thursday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Milton exited Tuesday's joint practice against the Rams early due to a thumb injury, but he's now back in action. The second-year signal-caller figures to be available for Saturday's preseason opener against Los Angeles. Milton is positioned as the No. 2 quarterback behind Dak Prescott, with Will Grier present as the No. 3 option.