Milton completed three of five passes for 41 yards and an interception in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bears.

The second-year QB saw his first regular-season action with the Cowboys, handling the final drive in the fourth quarter and guiding the team down the field into the red zone for a potential score until he overthrew KaVontae Turpin in the end zone for an INT. Milton will only come off the bench in garbage time unless something happens to Dak Prescott, but if he were to get a start, his big arm and mobility could give him some fantasy appeal even if his lack of polish would make him extremely volatile.