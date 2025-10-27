Milton completed three of four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in relief of Dak Prescott during Sunday's 44-24 loss to the Broncos.

With the game well out of reach, Milton took over for the Cowboys' final two drives of the game and punctuated the first by launching a perfect deep ball to Jalen Tolbert for a 35-yard TD. It was Milton's second late-game appearance of the season, but it likely won't be the last even if Prescott stays healthy given the state of the Dallas roster, as the combination of an elite offense and abysmal defense is a recipe for blowouts.