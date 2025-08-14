Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday that Milton (elbow) will start Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Milton was pulled from Dallas' preseason opener against the Rams last weekend early due to an elbow injury, but he's recovered quickly enough that he won't have to miss any exhibition action. The second-year quarterback completed completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception versus Los Angeles before being replaced by Will Grier, while also rushing five times for 22 yards.