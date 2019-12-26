Play

Thomas did not practice Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thomas was limited in Wednesday's practice, so Thursday's lack of participation represents a tangible step in the wrong direction. The 28-year-old will likely need to practice in some capacity Friday for any chance of suiting up against Washington on Sunday.

