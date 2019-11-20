Play

Thomas (illness) missed Wednesday's practices, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The team expects Thomas to be back on the field Thursday, and his status isn't in doubt for Sunday's game against the Patriots. The 28-year-old works mainly in a reserve role, and he's generated 20 tackles (15 solo) over 10 contests.

