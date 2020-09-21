Thomas recorded a career-high 12 tackles (six solo) and a QB hit in Sunday's comeback win over the Falcons.
With Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone) on IR, Thomas got the start alongside Jaylon Smith at linebacker and posted a very Vander Esch-like tackle total. The last time Thomas had a significant starting role, he posted 70 tackles and an INT over 16 games for the Packers in 2016, including his only other two double-digit tackle performances, so the 29-year-old may well be able to keep up this level of production for at least a few weeks.