Play

Thomas was forced out of Sunday's game against the Rams with a knee injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys' linebacking corps is already thin with Leighton Vander Esch (neck) inactive and Luke Gifford (arm) suffering a game-ending injury, so Thomas' departure leaves one remaining outside linebacker -- Chris Covington -- to fill in opposite Sean Lee.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories