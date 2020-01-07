Thomas (knee) wrapped up the 2019 season with 33 tackles (21 solo), one pass defended and one forced fumble in 15 games.

Primarily a special-teams player to begin the year, Thomas saw more action on defense once Leighton Vander Esch (neck) started to have trouble staying on the field, at least until Thomas sat out Week 17 himself with a knee injury. An unrestricted free agent, the 28-year-old should be able to latch on with someone in a depth role again given his versatility.