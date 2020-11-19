site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cowboys-joe-thomas-full-speed-ahead | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cowboys' Joe Thomas: Full speed ahead
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 18, 2020
at
8:01 pm ET 1 min read
Thomas (wrist) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
After missing one game and utilizing the bye week to get healthy, Thomas will return to action this Sunday against the Vikings. With Leighton Vander Esch also healthy, Joseph will operate in a reserve role.
More News
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/12/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/19/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read