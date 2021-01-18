Thomas recorded 48 tackles (30 solo) with two passes defended over 15 games in 2020.
Most of Thomas' IDP production came early in the season when neither Leighton Vander Esch nor Sean Lee were available, and the veteran linebacker amassed 33 tackles during that four-game stretch. All told, Thomas wound up seeing 408 snaps on defense, more than he had in his first two seasons with the Cowboys combined. He'll head into free agency having proven he can still be more than just a special-teams ace, but he's unlikely to land a starting role with a new club.