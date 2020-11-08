site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Joe Thomas: Not playing Sunday
Thomas (wrist) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Thomas was questionable with the wrist injury but won't be suiting up Sunday. Luke Gifford could see increased snaps as a reserve linebacker behind Leighton Vander Esch.
