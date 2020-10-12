Thomas posted seven tackles -- one for a loss -- and a pass breakup in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Giants.

After playing every snap in three straight games, Thomas logged just 46 of 68 defensive snaps (68 percent) in Sunday's win. It's an interesting development, but no Cowboys linebacker received a major boost in snap share as a result, so this could've just been the Cowboys' plan when the game went into a shootout. Thomas should be back to his every-down workload in Week 6 versus the Cardinals, and he'll look to add to the 38 stops he's compiled through five games.