Thomas may start at linebacker for the Cowboys after the injury to Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone), Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas stepped in after Vander Esch suffered the broken collarbone in the season opener and totaled five tackles on 50 defensive snaps. The Cowboys could opt to shift Jaylon Smith from weakside linebacker to the middle in place of Vander Esch, but Thomas is the likely replacement for snaps, regardless of the specific position he plays.