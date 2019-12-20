Cowboys' Joe Thomas: Puts in limited practice Friday
Thomas (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Thomas was able to practice Friday for the first time this week but on a limited basis. Justin March and Chris Covington would see extra snaps if the South Carolina State product can't go.
