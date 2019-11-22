Play

Thomas (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game at New England, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Thomas didn't practice while battling the illness all week, so his status for Sunday is firmly up in the air. The 28-year-old should help fill in for the sidelined Leighton Vander Esch (neck) at weakside linebacker, if he's able to play.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories