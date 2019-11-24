Play

Thomas (illness) will play in Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Thomas didn't practice all week after battling an illness, but as evidenced by this news, has shaken off the ailment. Now that he's officially healthy for Week 12, he's in line for a start at weakside linebacker with starter Leighton Vander Esch (neck) inactive.

