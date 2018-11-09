Cowboys' Joe Thomas: Ruled out for Week 10
Thomas (foot) will not play Sunday against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Thomas was unable to log a practice in any capacity this week. Week 10 will mark the fourth consecutive game that Thomas has missed this season. Thomas' absence doesn't hurt the Cowboys too much as most of his snaps came on special teams.
