Thomas blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown in Saturday's preseason win over the Texans.

His solo effort on special teams gave the Cowboys a 14-0 lead on their way to a 34-0 rout, and Thomas almost added to his night on the Texans' next possession, jumping an underneath route and nearly coming up with an interception that likely would have resulted in a pick-six. The former Packer won't see many snaps on defense until the linebacking corps is hit hard by injuries, but he gives Dallas some experienced depth at the position as well as a big contributor on special teams.