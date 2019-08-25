Cowboys' Joe Thomas: Shines in preseason rout
Thomas blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown in Saturday's preseason win over the Texans.
His solo effort on special teams gave the Cowboys a 14-0 lead on their way to a 34-0 rout, and Thomas almost added to his night on the Texans' next possession, jumping an underneath route and nearly coming up with an interception that likely would have resulted in a pick-six. The former Packer won't see many snaps on defense until the linebacking corps is hit hard by injuries, but he gives Dallas some experienced depth at the position as well as a big contributor on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 QB News
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett should be improved, and breaks down the quarterback play...
-
Andrew Luck retirement ramifications
Andrew Luck is retiring from football. What does it mean for the rest of the Colts offense...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...