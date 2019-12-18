Play

Thomas (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Thomas departed Week 15's win over the Rams with a knee injury, but coach Jason Garrett said the linebacker was OK following the game. Thomas' practice status isn't congruent with Garrett's words, but the 28-year-old has two more sessions to get back on the field. Should Thomas be ready to play Sunday versus the Eagles, he'll start at weakside linebacker.

