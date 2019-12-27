Play

Thomas (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Thomas began the week as a limited practice participant but was downgraded to non-participation Thursday and Friday. The Cowboys will need to make the playoffs in order for the 28-year-old to have a chance of playing again this season.

