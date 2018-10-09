Thomas (foot) was seen wearing a walking boot, Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thomas exited Sunday night's game against the Texans and was unable to return. The fact that he's in a walking boot doesn't bode well for his Week 6 status, though his availability in practice this week will paint a clearer picture. With Sean Lee (hamstring) not expected to suit up Sunday, the Cowboys will be weak at linebacker depth.

