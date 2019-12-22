Play

Thomas (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas practice just once on a limited basis this week, but will be ready to suit up despite the lack of practice time. The 28-year-old will look to provide depth with Leighton Vander Esch (neck) out, and has 32 tackles (21 solo) this season.

