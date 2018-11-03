Thomas (foot) was ruled out for Monday's game against Tennessee, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thomas was unable to practice again this week and will miss his third straight game despite coming off the Cowboys' bye week. Justin March-Lillard should see increased snaps in a rotational role at linebacker for the Cowboys.

