Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Thomas did not participate in practice all week after being spotted in a walking boot following the Cowboys' Week 5 loss to the Texans. Dallas will be thin at outside linebacker with Sean Lee (hamstring) also sidelined, so Justin March-Lillard could be in line for additional snaps behind starter Damien Wilson.