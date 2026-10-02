Porter (back) wasn't listed on the Cowboys' injury report Friday, Patrik Walker of the team's official site reports.

Prior to getting shipped from Pittsburgh to Dallas on Wednesday evening, Porter was listed as a full participant Monday and Tuesday before a limited showing Wednesday resulted in him being ruled out for Week 4. Now that he's with a different organization, though, he'll have an immediate chance to suit up with his new team. Whether or not that's plausible, coach Brian Schottenheimer told Tommy Yarish of the team's official site Thursday, "We'd like him to play, but we'll see how the week goes." Friday's injury report will reveal Porter's odds to make his Cowboys debut this weekend.