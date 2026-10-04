Porter is likely to make his 2026 debut for Dallas against Houston on Sunday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Porter missed the first three weeks of the campaign while with Pittsburgh due to both a back injury and a contract dispute. He had initially been ruled out for the Steelers' Week 4 matchup against Cleveland on Thursday but was then traded to the Cowboys late Wednesday. Though Porter wasn't given an injury designation by Dallas heading into the weekend, it was uncertain if he'd play Sunday given both his conditioning and his limited amount of time to learn the playbook. It appears, however, that Porter is going to be able to give it a go against the Texans, and he should immediately play a key role in Dallas' secondary.