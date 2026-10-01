The Steelers and Cowboys have agreed to terms on a trade to send Porter to Dallas, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Porter has been staging a hold-in of sorts since the start of training camp, citing a back injury that continually flares up since he begin missing regular-season contests in Week 1. Now that the situation has resolved itself and he's moving on to the Cowboys, it remains to be seen when he may be healthy enough to suit up for actual game action. As for the compensation going back to Pittsburgh, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports the Steelers are receiving a second-round pick and a conditional sixth-rounder from Dallas.