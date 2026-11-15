Porter (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Porter was sidelined for last week's win over the Colts as well as the Cowboys' first two Week 10 practices due to the nagging ankle injury, but he appears to have responded well to a limited session Friday. Assuming he experiences no setbacks leading up to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Porter should be ready to step back into a starting role at cornerback following his one-game absence.