Porter (illness) was limited in Wednesday's practice session, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

An illness prevented Porter from playing against the Buccaneers in Week 5, but he was cleared to return to on-field activities during the first practice of Week 6 prep. A full practice over the next two days would likely be enough for Porter to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's road game against the Packers. He figures to start opposite DaRon Bland at outside cornerback, with Cobie Durant (hamstring) and Ameer Speed (knee) providing depth at the position.