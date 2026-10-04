Porter is active for Sunday's tilt against the Texans, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This has been the expectation after NFL reporter Jordan Schultz mentioned late Saturday that Porter was in line to suit up Sunday. The star cornerback will be making both his 2026 and his Dallas debut after being acquired via a trade with Pittsburgh on Wednesday. However, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that Porter is expected to be restricted to around 30 defensive snaps Sunday, which could limit his appeal as an IDP option in fantasy leagues.