Porter (back) has a chance to make his debut for the Cowboys on Sunday against the Texans, per NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

The Cowboys traded for Porter on Wednesday after contract talks with the Steelers stalled. The 26-year-old has yet to play this season due to a lingering back issue, but he was seen doing some individual work at Cowboys practice Thursday, per Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. Should Porter play for Dallas on Sunday, he will add much-needed depth in the secondary while slotting in at cornerback alongside DaRon Bland.